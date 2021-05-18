fbpx
QQQ
-0.97
325.38
-0.3%
DIA
-1.48
345.13
-0.43%
SPY
-2.07
417.59
-0.5%
TLT
-0.39
137.18
-0.28%
GLD
+ 0.37
174.33
+ 0.21%

Why Blade Air Mobility's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:31 pm
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales results up from last year.

Blade Air Mobility is currently up 13.86% to a price of $8.55. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.82 million, about 180.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.01 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.39 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $9.73 and fallen to a low of $6.41.

