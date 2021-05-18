fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.63
323.78
+ 0.19%
DIA
-0.62
344.27
-0.18%
SPY
-0.57
416.09
-0.14%
TLT
-0.43
137.22
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.26
174.44
+ 0.15%

Why Virios Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:23 pm
Virios Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are trading higher as traders circulate an article from Zacks titled 'Initiating Coverage Of Virios Therapeutics; Attacking The Root Cause Of Chronic Disease.'

Virios Therapeutics' stock has been rising Tuesday, up 24.72% to a price of $5.9. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.63 million, which is approximately 10475.59% of its previous 30-day average volume of 34.68 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $5.57 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $16.71 and fallen to a low of $4.6.

