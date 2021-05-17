12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares increased by 10.63% to $2.08 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.0K shares, which is 6.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.4 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares moved upwards by 6.64% to $14.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.6K, accounting for 8.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $423.9 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares increased by 6.02% to $1.76. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 129.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock increased by 5.59% to $3.02. Mustang Bio’s trading volume hit 305.3K shares by close, accounting for 14.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $259.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock rose 5.06% to $4.15. This security traded at a volume of 116.3K shares come close, making up 2.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $347.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock rose 4.0% to $3.64. At the close, Dyadic International’s trading volume reached 300 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock decreased by 17.19% to $1.06 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 36.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 7.62% to $0.57. This security traded at a volume of 592.3K shares come close, making up 1.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $134.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares declined by 6.14% to $5.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 195.3K, accounting for 1.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares declined by 4.7% to $1.42. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares declined by 4.4% to $30.09. Revolution Medicines’s trading volume hit 45.3K shares by close, accounting for 7.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares decreased by 4.13% to $5.81. Vivos Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
