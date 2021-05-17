Why Western Copper & Gold's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced a C$25.6 million investment by Rio Tinto.

Western Copper & Gold is currently up 24.69% to a price of $2.03. The stock's volume is currently 5.27 million, which is roughly 711.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 740.65 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.41 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $1.92 and fallen to a low of $0.68.

