Why Seagate Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares are trading higher. Strength has been attributed to growing demand for high-capacity drives, spurred by cryptocurrency Chia.

Seagate Technology is currently up 5.78% to a price of $103.27. The stock's volume is currently 7.13 million, which is roughly 192.4% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.71 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $81.92 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $99.07 and fallen to a low of $43.53.

