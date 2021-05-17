fbpx
QQQ
-2.40
328.79
-0.74%
DIA
-0.44
344.67
-0.13%
SPY
-0.98
417.47
-0.24%
TLT
-0.38
137.46
-0.28%
GLD
+ 2.08
170.61
+ 1.2%

Why Seagate Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:25 pm
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares are trading higher. Strength has been attributed to growing demand for high-capacity drives, spurred by cryptocurrency Chia.

Seagate Technology is currently up 5.78% to a price of $103.27. The stock's volume is currently 7.13 million, which is roughly 192.4% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.71 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $81.92 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $99.07 and fallen to a low of $43.53.

