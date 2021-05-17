Why Square's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Square (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower as stocks with crypto exposure fall amid a weekend drop in Bitcoin prices.

Square's stock has been falling Monday, down 4.19% to a price of $198.35. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 9.66 million, about 90.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.72 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Square's stock was $235.0 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $283.19 and a low of $71.07 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.