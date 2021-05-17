fbpx
QQQ
-2.53
328.92
-0.78%
DIA
-0.51
344.74
-0.15%
SPY
-1.11
417.60
-0.27%
TLT
-0.33
137.41
-0.24%
GLD
+ 2.09
170.61
+ 1.21%

Why FreightCar America's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:21 pm
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and Q1 EPS results down from last year.

FreightCar America's stock has been falling Monday, down 17.4% to a price of $5.32. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 2.33 million, about 89.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.61 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.63 and as low as $0.9.

