fbpx
QQQ
-2.56
328.95
-0.78%
DIA
-0.53
344.76
-0.15%
SPY
-1.14
417.63
-0.27%
TLT
-0.32
137.40
-0.23%
GLD
+ 2.09
170.61
+ 1.21%

Why Stem's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:20 pm
Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 sales results up from last year.

Stem's stock has been rising Monday, up 6.26% to a price of $19.05. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.48 million, about 61.96% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.39 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Stem's stock was $21.16 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.18 and a low of $16.0 in the past 52 weeks.

