Why Charter Communications' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares are trading lower as several media companies dip, potentially in reaction to news of AT&T combining its media assets with Discovery, which could raise competitive pressures in the space.

Charter Communications' stock has been falling Monday, down 3.26% to a price of $684.63. The stock's volume is currently 708.80 thousand, which is roughly 80.81% of its recent 30-day volume average of 877.12 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $644.19 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $712.41 and fallen to a low of $485.01.

