Why Jaguar Health's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Jaguar Health's stock has been falling Monday, down 4.73% to a price of $1.21. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.71 million, which is approximately 34.18% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.94 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.47 and fallen to a low of $0.18.

