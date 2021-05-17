fbpx
QQQ
-1.98
328.37
-0.61%
DIA
-0.62
344.85
-0.18%
SPY
-1.01
417.50
-0.24%
TLT
-0.29
137.37
-0.21%
GLD
+ 2.03
170.66
+ 1.18%

Why Jaguar Health's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 17, 2021 3:15 pm
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Jaguar Health's stock has been falling Monday, down 4.73% to a price of $1.21. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.71 million, which is approximately 34.18% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.94 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.71 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.47 and fallen to a low of $0.18.

