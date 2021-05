What's Up With Taiwan Semiconductor Today?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares are trading lower amid a significant COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC, is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 58% market share in 2020 per Gartner.

Taiwan Semiconductor's stock was trading 2.7% lower at $109.39. The stock set a new 52-week high of $142.20 and has a 52-week low of $49.61.