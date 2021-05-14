12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $2.13 during Friday’s after-market session. Zovio’s trading volume hit 137 shares by close, accounting for 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares rose 1.67% to $13.95. This security traded at a volume of 1.2K shares come close, making up 0.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares increased by 1.61% to $19.48. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 273.9K shares, which is 5.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock increased by 1.56% to $0.65. This security traded at a volume of 6.8K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock moved upwards by 1.23% to $7.39. This security traded at a volume of 31.4K shares come close, making up 0.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock rose 1.07% to $44.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.6K shares, which is 7.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock decreased by 3.93% to $1.47 during Friday’s after-market session. MOGU’s trading volume hit 424 shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 2.97% to $1.31. At the close, Meten EdtechX Education’s trading volume reached 2.6K shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $84.2 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares declined by 2.86% to $9.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 137.4K shares, which is 4.43 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 2.2% to $2.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 21.1K, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.6 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 2.14% to $45.92. PLBY Group’s trading volume hit 2.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares decreased by 1.83% to $9.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.5K shares, which is 1.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
