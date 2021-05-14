12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares increased by 3.52% to $146.29 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 53.4K shares come close, making up 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. read more