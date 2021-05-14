12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares rose 4.98% to $29.88 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 38.8K shares, which is 6.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $3.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.8K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $0.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.4K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $48.46. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 366.0K shares, which is 17.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock moved upwards by 1.08% to $13.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.5K, accounting for 10.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock increased by 0.88% to $5.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.2 million.
Losers
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares fell 3.61% to $15.51 during Friday’s after-market session. Astronics’s trading volume hit 22.4K shares by close, accounting for 9.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $479.6 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock declined by 3.58% to $6.21. At the close, FreightCar America’s trading volume reached 38.6K shares. This is 1.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 2.86% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 2.1K shares come close, making up 0.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock decreased by 2.0% to $3.93. Safe Bulkers’s trading volume hit 40.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $419.5 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 1.6% to $2.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) stock decreased by 1.21% to $32.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 228.5K, accounting for 7.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 billion.
