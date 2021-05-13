Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company announced it's no longer accepting Bitcoin as payment.

According to Elon Musk's tweet, the automaker is concerned about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels” used for Bitcoin mining and transactions.

Tesla's stock was trading approximately 2.5% lower at $575.82 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $152.80.