QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%
TLT
-1.44
138.48
-1.05%
GLD
-1.68
173.80
-0.98%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 4:34 pm
Gainers

  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $3.52 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, VerifyMe’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) stock moved upwards by 2.58% to $23.03. This security traded at a volume of 265.0K shares come close, making up 23.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 2.36% to $3.46. This security traded at a volume of 32.3K shares come close, making up 9.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $1.5. MICT’s trading volume hit 472 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.2 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock rose 1.94% to $5.2. At the close, Smith Micro Software’s trading volume reached 4.8K shares. This is 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $276.5 million.

Losers

  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock decreased by 3.44% to $2.25 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.3K, accounting for 0.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $105.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) shares decreased by 2.62% to $8.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.7K, accounting for 0.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 2.42% to $1.21. At the close, Safe-T Gr’s trading volume reached 960 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 2.3% to $7.23. This security traded at a volume of 11.9K shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) stock declined by 2.25% to $153.0. VMware’s trading volume hit 88.6K shares by close, accounting for 7.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.1 billion.
  • Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock declined by 2.01% to $11.26. This security traded at a volume of 236.5K shares come close, making up 5.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

