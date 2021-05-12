12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares increased by 10.34% to $2.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 21.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. read more