Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 1:00 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 5.85% to $4.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 5.85% to $4.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 132.16% of Aegon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $11.15. As of 12:40 EST, National Security Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1K, which is 517.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $4.5. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 47.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock rose 1.88% to $18.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 843, which is 6.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.4 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock increased by 1.78% to $8.81. MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 573.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares increased by 1.55% to $5.87. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 73.1K, which is 54.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $254.2 million.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 5.13% to $7.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 760.5K, which is 39.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock decreased by 4.05% to $14.71. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 259.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock decreased by 4.01% to $32.16. As of 12:40 EST, James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 166.1K, which is 41.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares fell 3.57% to $4.87. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 24.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock decreased by 3.44% to $23.92. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 286.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 3.34% to $2.9. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings's stock is 8.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

See also: Can I Claim Life Insurance as a Business Expense?

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

