Why Aegon Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares are trading higher after the company reported its first-quarter earnings results.

"We have made early progress toward delivering on our strategic priorities, and I am encouraged to see this reflected in our first quarter results. Despite the pandemic, our employees remain committed to support our customers and business partners," said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon.

Aegon is a Dutch-headquartered insurance company with core operations that stretch across the U.S., Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The business also holds peripheral ventures in Spain, Portugal, and China and life insurance in Bermuda.

The stock was trading at 6.5% higher at $5.01 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.11 and a 52-week low of $2.10.