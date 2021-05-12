fbpx
QQQ
-7.92
333.23
-2.43%
DIA
-4.39
347.27
-1.28%
SPY
-6.49
420.77
-1.57%
TLT
-1.02
138.06
-0.74%
GLD
-1.37
173.49
-0.8%

Why Aegon Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 12, 2021 11:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares are trading higher after the company reported its first-quarter earnings results.

"We have made early progress toward delivering on our strategic priorities, and I am encouraged to see this reflected in our first quarter results. Despite the pandemic, our employees remain committed to support our customers and business partners," said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon.

Aegon is a Dutch-headquartered insurance company with core operations that stretch across the U.S., Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The business also holds peripheral ventures in Spain, Portugal, and China and life insurance in Bermuda.

The stock was trading at 6.5% higher at $5.01 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.11 and a 52-week low of $2.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock increased by 2.32% to $3.96 during Wednesday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.38 during Monday's read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) stock moved upwards by 2.26% to $12.19 during Tuesday's regular session. read more