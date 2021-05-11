12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 44.39% to $3.22 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Minerva Neurosciences’s trading volume hit 946.8K shares by close, accounting for 276.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $137.5 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares moved upwards by 14.67% to $3.36. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 83.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock increased by 12.68% to $19.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.3K shares, which is 3.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock increased by 9.72% to $17.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.2K shares, which is 12.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $7.36. This security traded at a volume of 48.2K shares come close, making up 4.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock rose 4.67% to $96.5. At the close, Inari Medical’s trading volume reached 46.4K shares. This is 7.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock decreased by 7.25% to $48.92 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.4K, accounting for 4.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 3.3% to $6.45. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences’s trading volume reached 19.3K shares. This is 3.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.19. This security traded at a volume of 503 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares decreased by 2.82% to $5.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 109.4K, accounting for 10.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $457.6 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares decreased by 2.81% to $0.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.4K shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares fell 2.69% to $2.54. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 34.0K shares, which is 5.24 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.6 million.
