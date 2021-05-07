fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.18
327.33
+ 1.26%
DIA
+ 1.60
343.94
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 3.13
415.98
+ 0.75%
TLT
-0.27
140.19
-0.19%
GLD
+ 1.49
168.55
+ 0.88%

Why Expedia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 7, 2021 10:44 am
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

“Travel remains a study in contrasts – with strong vacation rental growth and demand for domestic travel continuing to drive us forward, while demand for international and business travel and conventional lodging remain challenged. Beach and outdoor destinations have shown robust rebounds while major cities remain muted, and some regions have been growing while others remain locked down,” said Vice Chairman and CEO, Peter Kern.

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (78% of total 2020 sales), air tickets (2%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (12%), and advertising revenue (8%). 

The stock was trading 8.80% higher at $179.32 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.93 and a 52-week low of $58.39.

