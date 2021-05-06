fbpx
Why Cardinal Health Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byTyree Gorges
May 6, 2021 11:12 am
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales results.

"We remain focused on serving our customers and their patients and continue to advance our strategic priorities," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "With our resilient business model and strong fundamentals, we are navigating the effects of the pandemic and finding opportunities to adapt, innovate and invest for future growth."

Cardinal Health is the third-largest global logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical and medical products. 

The stock was trading 9.90% lower at $54.81 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.96 and a 52-week low of $44.65.

