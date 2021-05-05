12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares rose 9.43% to $10.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7K shares come close, making up 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock increased by 6.06% to $5.42. At the close, Lightbridge's trading volume reached 6.5K shares. This is 2.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $43.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 510.3K, accounting for 8.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock rose 2.75% to $4.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.5K shares, which is 9.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock moved upwards by 2.59% to $22.14. At the close, Bloom Energy's trading volume reached 257.0K shares. This is 6.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $52.26. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock fell 9.73% to $8.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 42.8K shares, which is 3.12 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock decreased by 4.77% to $24.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.0K, accounting for 1.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares declined by 4.4% to $3.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 3.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock declined by 3.76% to $2.05. China Index Holdings's trading volume hit 649 shares by close, accounting for 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock fell 3.42% to $226.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.1K shares, which is 4.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock declined by 3.32% to $2.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.6K shares, which is 0.26 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.7 million.
