Why Teck Resources' Stock is Trading Higher Today

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares are trading higher amid copper price strength following the reopening of major industrial economies.

Teck Resources is currently up 6.8% to a price of $24.0. The stock's current volume for the day is 10.44 million, which is approximately 226.18% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.62 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $21.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $23.93 and fallen to a low of $7.79.

