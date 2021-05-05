fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%

Why Teck Resources' Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares are trading higher amid copper price strength following the reopening of major industrial economies.

Teck Resources is currently up 6.8% to a price of $24.0. The stock's current volume for the day is 10.44 million, which is approximately 226.18% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.62 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $21.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $23.93 and fallen to a low of $7.79.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During Monday's morning trading, 284 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday morning saw 331 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 375 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more