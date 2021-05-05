fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.23
329.91
+ 0.07%
DIA
+ 1.48
340.05
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 1.12
414.63
+ 0.27%
TLT
+ 0.03
139.43
+ 0.02%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.95
+ 0.37%

Why KAR Auction Services Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:14 pm
The Price And Volume Action In KAR Auction Services's Stock Today

KAR Auction Services's (NYSE:KAR) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 19.6% to a price of $17.18. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.75 million, about 294.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.95 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: KAR Auction Services shares are trading higher after the company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of KAR Auction Services's stock was $15.14 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.85 and a low of $10.28 in the past 52 weeks.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

