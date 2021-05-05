fbpx
Why Arbutus Biopharma's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:09 pm
Arbutus Biopharma's Stock Price And Volume Action

Arbutus Biopharma's (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 10.22% to a price of $3.02. The stock's volume is currently 1.60 million, which is roughly 131.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.22 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Arbutus Biopharma shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Arbutus Biopharma's stock was $3.45 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $9.02 and a low of $1.07 in the past 52 weeks.

