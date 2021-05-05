Why ConocoPhillips's Stock is Up During Today's Session

ConocoPhillips's Stock Price And Volume Action

ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.73% to a price of $54.88. The stock's volume is currently 8.29 million, which is roughly 94.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.74 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ConocoPhillips shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $67 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ConocoPhillips's stock was $53.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.14 and a low of $27.53 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.