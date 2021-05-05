fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
329.78
+ 0.11%
DIA
+ 1.47
340.06
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 1.13
414.62
+ 0.27%
TLT
+ 0.06
139.40
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 0.59
165.97
+ 0.35%

Why ConocoPhillips's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:08 pm
ConocoPhillips's Stock Price And Volume Action

ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.73% to a price of $54.88. The stock's volume is currently 8.29 million, which is roughly 94.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.74 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ConocoPhillips shares are trading higher after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $67 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ConocoPhillips's stock was $53.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $61.14 and a low of $27.53 in the past 52 weeks.

