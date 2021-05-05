Why Is It Moving? Looking At Ault Global Holdings's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Ault Global Holdings's Stock Today

Ault Global Holdings's (AMEX:DPW) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 11.32% to a price of $2.96. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 31.31 million, about 675.07% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.64 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ault Global shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $13 million, up 132% year over year.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Ault Global Holdings's stock was $3.23 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.94 and a low of $0.96 in the past 52 weeks.

