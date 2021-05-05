Why General Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today

General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

General Motors reported quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 by 95.19%. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.70 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.67 billion.

General Motors is an automotive manufacturer that has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial.

The stock was trading 2.13% higher at $56.57 per share. The 52-week low is $20.12 and the 52-week high is $63.44 per share.