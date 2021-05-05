fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.78
328.36
+ 0.54%
DIA
+ 1.33
340.20
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.59
414.16
+ 0.38%
TLT
-0.22
139.68
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.45
166.11
+ 0.27%

Why General Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byOthanas Economopoulos
May 5, 2021 10:37 am
General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

General Motors reported quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 by 95.19%. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.70 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.67 billion.

General Motors is an automotive manufacturer that has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial.

The stock was trading 2.13% higher at $56.57 per share. The 52-week low is $20.12 and the 52-week high is $63.44 per share.

