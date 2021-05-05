fbpx
Why Are Boeing Shares Trading Lower Today?

byRandy Elias
May 5, 2021 10:16 am
Why Are Boeing Shares Trading Lower Today?

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower following reports suggesting U.S. safety officials have asked Boeing to produce more documentation regarding the 737 max electrical systems.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Boeing's stock was trading 2% lower at $229.09 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $113.89.

Movers Trading Ideas

