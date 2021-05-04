12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock increased by 3.51% to $0.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.2K shares come close, making up 0.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. read more