12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 26.39% to $4.07 during Tuesday’s after-market session. DAVIDsTEA’s trading volume hit 18.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 25.17% to $23.87. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.3K shares, which is 16.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $532.0 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares increased by 13.44% to $10.8. Bluegreen Vacations’s trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.8 million.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock rose 7.02% to $57.59. This security traded at a volume of 2.2K shares come close, making up 3.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares increased by 3.51% to $8.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.3K, accounting for 0.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares rose 2.83% to $2.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
Losers
- Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) stock declined by 2.43% to $18.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.4K shares, which is 1.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares fell 2.02% to $36.5. Red Rock Resorts’s trading volume hit 111.7K shares by close, accounting for 13.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 1.94% to $3.55. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 1.3K shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $259.4 million.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock decreased by 1.86% to $27.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.1K shares, which is 4.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock declined by 1.52% to $58.7. This security traded at a volume of 11.1K shares come close, making up 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares declined by 1.32% to $45.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 185.7K shares, which is 11.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
