What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading lower by 7.7% and 6.5%, respectively, amid weakness in EV-related stocks for the session. The sector had a strong run going into 2021 and some names in the space have sold off amid profit-taking and earnings volatility.

Traders and investors in the clean energy manufacturing space are also watching for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) earnings results Monday after the bell.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.