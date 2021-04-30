fbpx
QQQ
-2.32
342.54
-0.68%
DIA
-1.88
342.48
-0.55%
SPY
-2.81
422.81
-0.67%

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Again Today

byRandy Elias
April 30, 2021 2:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Again Today

Shares of several stocks with cryptocurrency exposure such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin-related stocks have been extremely volatile recently as the stocks continue to move in sympathy with bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 8.5% higher at $31.19 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining. The stock is trading approximately 4% higher at $41.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan is the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment. The stock is trading approximately 0.6% higher at $13.09. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) shares jumped 52.6% to $21.73 after the company enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 per share in cash. read more

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 29.3% to $0.53 in pre-market trading. InspireMD, last week, announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock effective April 26. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares rose 42% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company said its electronics unit has won a contract for deep space program. read more