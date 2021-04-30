fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 30, 2021 12:49 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock increased by 5.81% to $253.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 110.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock increased by 3.03% to $145.02. Trading volume for Arthur J. Gallagher's stock is 331.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock increased by 1.98% to $71.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 489.3K shares, making up 40.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares rose 1.77% to $53.75. Trading volume for Brown & Brown's stock is 337.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock moved upwards by 1.68% to $3.63. Maiden Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.8 million.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) stock moved upwards by 1.46% to $276.44. Trading volume for Everest Re Group's stock is 126.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 3.62% to $9.73 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 504.2K, which is 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.5 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 3.38% to $2.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 36.4K, which is 5.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 3.11% to $9.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 112.2K, which is 14.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares declined by 2.73% to $29.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.7K, which is 54.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.7 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 2.59% to $10.57. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 678.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock declined by 2.27% to $16.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 55.5K, which is 17.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $778.6 million.

