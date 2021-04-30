What's Up With Tesla's Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 3% at $698, rebounding after dipping earlier in the week following earnings. The stock may be moving higher in sympathy with Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), which is also gaining following its Thursday earnings report.

See also: 8 Takeaways From Nio's Q1 Call For EV Stock Investors: Chip Shortage, Margins, International Plans And More

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.