Why Galera Therapeutics Stock is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 29, 2021 3:56 pm
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced updated data from its randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial in patients with pancreatic cancer.

"The data from this trial continue to impress, showing consistent and durable benefits across multiple measures, including the most important for the patient, overall survival," said Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and CEO of Galera.

Galera Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer.

The stock was trading 23.45% higher at $8.16. The stock has a 52-week high of $15 and a 52-week low of $6.15.

