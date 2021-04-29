fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.96
338.04
+ 0.28%
DIA
+ 1.52
336.98
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 1.81
415.77
+ 0.43%
TLT
-0.58
139.31
-0.41%
GLD
-1.17
168.08
-0.7%

What's Going On With Nio's Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 29, 2021 1:47 pm
Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower by 5.15% at $39.07 ahead of its first-quarter earnings report after the close Thursday. EV stocks also continue to dip following Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent earnings report.

See Also: Nio Starts Construction Of Smart EV Industrial Park

Meanwhile, Nio said Thursday that work on NeoPark has kicked off. NeoPark is a smart electric vehicle industry park it is co-developing with the Hefei government.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

