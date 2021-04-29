What's Going On With Nio's Stock Today?

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower by 5.15% at $39.07 ahead of its first-quarter earnings report after the close Thursday. EV stocks also continue to dip following Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent earnings report.

See Also: Nio Starts Construction Of Smart EV Industrial Park

Meanwhile, Nio said Thursday that work on NeoPark has kicked off. NeoPark is a smart electric vehicle industry park it is co-developing with the Hefei government.