Why Willamette Valley's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 10:35 am
Willamette Valley's Stock Price And Volume Action

Willamette Valley's (NASDAQ:WVVI) stock has been rising Thursday, up 36.84% to a price of $13.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.53 million, which is approximately 15828.85% of its previous 30-day average volume of 28.60 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.82 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $10.48 and as low as $5.25.

