fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.63
338.37
+ 0.19%
DIA
+ 0.13
338.37
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.02
416.56
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.84
139.57
-0.61%
GLD
-1.26
168.17
-0.75%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why China Liberal Education's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2021 10:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

China Liberal Education's Stock Price And Volume Action

China Liberal Education's (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.48% to a price of $3.85. The stock's volume is currently 682.35 thousand, which is roughly 21.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.17 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of small-cap Chinese education names higher for the session potentially in sympathy with Meten EdtechX Education Group, which traded higher following strong billings and enrollment growth.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of China Liberal Education's stock was $3.91 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.46 and a low of $3.19 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Shares Of Small-Cap Chinese Education Names Higher For The Session; Move Appears To Be In Sympathy With Meten EdtechX Education Group, Which Gained Following Strong Billings And Enrollment Growth

Chinese Education Stocks Moving Higher On Volume Over Last Few Minutes; Not Seeing News To Justify Price Action

China-Based Education Stocks Sharply Higher Wednesday Morning, Could Be Related To Interest In Chinese Education Earnings From Wednesday, Wah Fu Education: EEIQ, FEDU, AACG, CLEU

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers   read more