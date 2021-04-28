Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock increased by 3.66% to $16.98 during Wednesday's

Gainers

(NYSE:MMC) shares rose 1.4% to $134.07. The current volume of 674.0K shares is 38.45% of Marsh & McLennan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock increased by 1.35% to $82.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.0K, which is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

(NYSE:CB) shares declined by 2.0% to $163.28. As of 12:40 EST, Chubb's stock is trading at a volume of 965.3K, which is 48.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares declined by 1.93% to $79.02. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 243.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion.

