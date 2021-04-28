fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 12:50 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock increased by 3.66% to $16.98 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 292.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares rose 2.86% to $44.51. The current volume of 326 shares is 4.3% of Independence Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $644.1 million.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares rose 1.69% to $237.75. Trading volume for Aon's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 1.43% to $31.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 254.4K, which is 11.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares rose 1.4% to $134.07. The current volume of 674.0K shares is 38.45% of Marsh & McLennan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock increased by 1.35% to $82.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 22.0K, which is 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares fell 8.65% to $14.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 330 shares is 58.2% of Donegal Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $428.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares decreased by 5.54% to $12.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 321.8K shares, making up 94.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $418.2 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock declined by 3.82% to $170.71. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares declined by 2.23% to $39.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 799.1K, which is 30.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares declined by 2.0% to $163.28. As of 12:40 EST, Chubb's stock is trading at a volume of 965.3K, which is 48.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares declined by 1.93% to $79.02. WR Berkley's stock is trading at a volume of 243.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion.

