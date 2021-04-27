fbpx
Why General Electric's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byTyree Gorges
April 27, 2021 10:40 am
General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected sales results.

“I am proud of the GE team's solid first quarter results, despite a still difficult environment for Aviation. We are improving our cash performance and profitability with Industrial free cash flow growth of $1.7 billion year-over-year, excluding BioPharma, and organic margin expansion across all segments, except Aviation," said GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr.

GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel, precision health, and in the energy transition. 

GE's stock was trading 3.76% lower at $13.06 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $5.48.

