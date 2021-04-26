fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.93
337.49
+ 0.57%
DIA
-0.47
340.96
-0.14%
SPY
+ 0.89
415.92
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.04
140.10
-0.03%
GLD
+ 0.43
165.97
+ 0.26%

Why Nikola's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 26, 2021 3:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nikola's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading higher amid strength in EV names ahead of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings.

Tesla's first-quarter earnings are expected after the close today.

Nikola Corp is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Nikola was trading 8.58% higher at $12.55 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $93.99 and a 52-week low of $9.37.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) shares jumped 50.9% to close at $24.14 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more