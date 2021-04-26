Why Nikola's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading higher amid strength in EV names ahead of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings.

Tesla's first-quarter earnings are expected after the close today.

Nikola Corp is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Nikola was trading 8.58% higher at $12.55 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $93.99 and a 52-week low of $9.37.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.