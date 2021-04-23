Why Riot Blockchain Is Trading Lower Today

Riot Blockchain's Stock Price And Volume Action

Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock has been falling Friday, down 1.81% to a price of $35.25. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 4.00 million, about 16.52% of its recent 30-day volume average of 24.19 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Riot Blockchain shares are trading lower after Bitcoin dropped below $50,000, which has weighed on crypto-related stocks.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Riot Blockchain's stock was $51.88 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $79.5 and a low of $1.02 in the past 52 weeks.

