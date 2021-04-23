fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.92
333.28
+ 0.57%
DIA
+ 0.45
337.65
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 1.94
410.34
+ 0.47%
TLT
-0.32
140.71
-0.23%
GLD
-0.16
167.22
-0.1%

Why Marathon Digital Holdings's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 10:04 am
Marathon Digital Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) stock has been falling Friday, down 1.81% to a price of $29.66. The stock's volume is currently 4.00 million, which is roughly 17.73% of its recent 30-day volume average of 22.58 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Marathon Digital shares are trading lower after Bitcoin dropped below $50,000, which has weighed on crypto-related stocks.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $39.77 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $57.75 and as low as $0.4.

