Why MicroStrategy's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In MicroStrategy's Stock Today

MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock has been falling Friday, down 1.16% to a price of $590.98. The stock's current volume for the day is 104.57 thousand, which is approximately 16.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 645.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MicroStrategy shares are trading lower after Bitcoin dropped below $50,000, which has weighed on crypto-related stocks.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MicroStrategy's stock was $746.95 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1315.0 and a low of $109.64 in the past 52 weeks.

