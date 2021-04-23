Why MediaAlpha's Stock is Trading Higher Today

MediaAlpha's Stock Price And Volume Action

MediaAlpha's (NYSE:MAX) stock is trading up 4.63% to a price of $36.33. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 25.47 thousand, about 4.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 577.43 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MediaAlpha shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $50 price target.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $46.94 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $70.33 and fallen to a low of $32.25.

