fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.90
333.30
+ 0.57%
DIA
+ 0.45
337.65
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 1.96
410.32
+ 0.47%
TLT
-0.33
140.72
-0.23%
GLD
-0.10
167.16
-0.06%

Why First Hawaiian Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 9:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In First Hawaiian's Stock Today

First Hawaiian's (NASDAQ:FHB) stock has been falling Friday, down 2.5% to a price of $26.09. The stock's volume is currently 58.10 thousand, which is roughly 8.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 705.46 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: First Hawaiian shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $28.03 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $30.8 and as low as $13.55.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    During Wednesday's morning trading, 472 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 267 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares climbed 152.9% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company. read more