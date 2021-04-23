Why First Hawaiian Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In First Hawaiian's Stock Today

First Hawaiian's (NASDAQ:FHB) stock has been falling Friday, down 2.5% to a price of $26.09. The stock's volume is currently 58.10 thousand, which is roughly 8.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 705.46 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: First Hawaiian shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $28.03 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $30.8 and as low as $13.55.

