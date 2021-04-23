Why Is It Moving? Looking At CohBar's Price Action Today

CohBar's Stock Price And Volume Action

CohBar's (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock has been rising Friday, up 8.06% to a price of $1.33. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 129.73 thousand, about 24.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 533.42 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CohBar shares are trading higher after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $3 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.48 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.25 and fallen to a low of $0.85.

