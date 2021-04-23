fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.07
333.14
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 0.62
337.48
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 2.06
410.22
+ 0.5%
TLT
-0.39
140.78
-0.28%
GLD
-0.53
167.59
-0.31%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Baidu's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 23, 2021 9:56 am
The Price And Volume Action In Baidu's Stock Today

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock is trading up 2.88% to a price of $221.14. The stock's volume is currently 459.26 thousand, which is roughly 2.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 15.94 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Baidu shares are trading higher after it was reported the company's auto venture to invest $7.7 billion into smart cars over the next five years.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $256.66 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $354.82 and as low as $90.94.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

