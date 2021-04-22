Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session.

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 6.85% to $9.35 during Thursday's regular session. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 3.52% to $92.91. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 45.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 3.52% to $92.91. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 45.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock rose 3.45% to $3.89. Trading volume for Genworth Finl's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NYSE:GNW) stock rose 3.45% to $3.89. Trading volume for Genworth Finl's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock increased by 3.33% to $7.75. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4K, which is 15.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IGIC) stock increased by 3.33% to $7.75. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 21.4K, which is 15.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.3 million. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $63.94. Trading volume for First American Financial's stock is 464.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:FAF) shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $63.94. Trading volume for First American Financial's stock is 464.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock increased by 2.84% to $3.97. The current volume of 42.7K shares is 14.94% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.

Losers

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares fell 4.41% to $52.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 78.8K, which is 52.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

(NYSE:ARGO) shares fell 4.41% to $52.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 78.8K, which is 52.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 3.85% to $3.5. The current volume of 5.5K shares is 6.49% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) shares fell 3.85% to $3.5. The current volume of 5.5K shares is 6.49% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock fell 2.53% to $12.27. The current volume of 394.9K shares is 28.9% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

(NASDAQ:TIRX) stock fell 2.53% to $12.27. The current volume of 394.9K shares is 28.9% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock declined by 2.2% to $10.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 344.8K, which is 62.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 billion.

(NYSE:LFC) stock declined by 2.2% to $10.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 344.8K, which is 62.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 billion. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares declined by 2.07% to $63.98. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 81.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

(NYSE:MCY) shares declined by 2.07% to $63.98. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 81.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares declined by 2.03% to $4.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 761.6K shares, making up 32.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.

See also: Can I Claim Life Insurance as a Business Expense?