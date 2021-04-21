Why Cerecor Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Cerecor's Stock Today

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) is currently up 8.97% to a price of $2.62. The stock's current volume for the day is 497.10 thousand, which is approximately 113.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 438.26 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cerecor shares are trading higher after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $7 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Cerecor's stock was $3.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.5 and a low of $1.97 in the past 52 weeks.

